Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno Help Bruins Tie Game With Two Goals In Two Minutes

The Boston Bruins came alive in the final frame against the lowly Buffalo Sabres, scoring a pair of third-period goals within 1:25 to tie the game 3-all at TD Garden.

Taylor Hall scored the game-tying goal off the rush at 4:49 of the period. Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy provided the assists before the second-line winger got out in transition, picked his spot and unleashed a wrister past Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

It came right after Nick Foligno scored the first goal of his Bruins tenure at 3:24 of the period. Jake DeBrusk took the initial shot in close while coming down the right side before Foligno cleaned up a rebound and sent a backhand past Luukkonen to make it 3-2.

It was Hall’s first goal in 10 games with McAvoy earning a second assist in Saturday’s contest.

Craig Smith had scored the first goal of the game for Boston.