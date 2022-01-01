Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno Help Bruins Tie Game With Two Goals In Two Minutes

It marked Foligno's first goal with the Bruins

The Boston Bruins came alive in the final frame against the lowly Buffalo Sabres, scoring a pair of third-period goals within 1:25 to tie the game 3-all at TD Garden.

Taylor Hall scored the game-tying goal off the rush at 4:49 of the period. Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy provided the assists before the second-line winger got out in transition, picked his spot and unleashed a wrister past Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

It came right after Nick Foligno scored the first goal of his Bruins tenure at 3:24 of the period. Jake DeBrusk took the initial shot in close while coming down the right side before Foligno cleaned up a rebound and sent a backhand past Luukkonen to make it 3-2.

It was Hall’s first goal in 10 games with McAvoy earning a second assist in Saturday’s contest.

Craig Smith had scored the first goal of the game for Boston.

