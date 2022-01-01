Watch Craig Smith Tie Game For Bruins With Greasy Goal Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Team president Cam Neely wanted the Bruins to score more greasy goals, and Craig Smith made sure to do just that.

Boston hosted the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon in its first game since Dec. 16. Smith was moved up to the first line while David Pastrnak was bumped to the second in hopes the Bruins would generate a bit of offense.

Brad Marchand ripped the puck toward the net and Smith was in front to backhand the rebound to make it a 1-1 game in the second period.

Bruce Cassidy likely will be pleased to see that kind of effort, especially against a lowly Sabres team.