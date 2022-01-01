Bruins Focus: Odds, Preview For Boston’s Games Vs. Sabres, Red Wings It's been a while since the Bruins last played a game by Lauren Campbell 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After what feels like an eternity, the Bruins get back to game action Saturday afternoon.

Boston hosts the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden for some New Year’s Day matinee hockey. COVID-19 forced the NHL to postpone several games and go into the holiday break sooner than anticipated.

The Bruins, much like every other NHL team, was impacted by COVID and placed several players in protocol. But they will be healthy when they play their first game since Dec. 16.

Let’s take a look at the weekend schedule for the Bruins:

Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 2 at Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Bruins haven’t played in over two weeks, but that isn’t stopping head coach Bruce Cassidy from being confident in his team. The Sabres have played two games after the holiday break and lost both, while the Red Wings also lost their lone game since returning. Boston also is coming off a Dec. 16 loss to the New York Islanders, so the trio will be in search of a win when the puck drops.

Cassidy is switching his lines up for at least Saturday’s game in order to help jumpstart some offense and secondary scoring. It also helps the Bruins are fully healthy save for Jakub Zboril who underwent season-ending ACL surgery, but it’s certainly an improvement from their last game when they had to play a man short.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

Tage Thompson (Sabres) — Thompson had two of Buffalo’s three goals in their loss to the New Jersey Devils, but was kept off the scoresheet against the Isles. His 12 goals lead the team and is second on the Sabres in points with 20. DraftKings also has Thompson at +310 to score during Saturday’s game against the Bruins.

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) — While Larkin didn’t earn a point in Detroit’s loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday, he did take three shots on goal. The forward also leads the team with 15 goals, 29 points, three power play goals and as many game-winning goals.

Odds

The Bruins are the 1.5-goal favorites Saturday, with the over/under set at 5.5. Brad Marchand, who’s been the most consistent scorer for the B’s this season, is pegged at +100 to score. Craig Smith, on his new line, is +285 to light the lamp.



