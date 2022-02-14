Photo Shows Bill Belichick With Urban Meyer At Mar-A-Lago Before Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

With his team unable to play for the Lombardi Trophy, Bill Belichick apparently spent Super Bowl weekend at The Mar-a-Lago Club.

Ohio State booster Brian Schottenstein on Sunday shared a photo of himself from Mar-a-Lago with Belichick and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, among others. Mar-a-Lago is a luxurious, sprawling resort in Palm Beach, Fla., owned by former United States President Donald Trump, who frequents the property.

It’s unclear whether Trump, who is not in the photo, was present at the time it was taken.

Take a look:

Great night out with the family, @CoachUrbanMeyer and Bill Belichick! pic.twitter.com/47hR00mZeT — Brian Schottenstein (@DaSchott) February 13, 2022

Belichick and Trump have a well-documented relationship. The New England Patriots head coach publicly supported Trump, whom he considers a friend, ahead of the 2016 presidential election. In his new book, ESPN investigative reporter Seth Wickersham reported that Patriots players once considered boycotting practice in response to Belichick’s support of Trump, who, at the time, was harshly critical of NFL players for kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Following the Jan. 6, 2001 riot at the United States Capitol, Belichick declined to publicly accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump. The former president reportedly was upset by Belichick’s decision, but the two since have made up.