Joe Burrow Opens Up About Knee Injury After Bengals’ Super Bowl Loss

For a moment, it looked like the Cincinnati Bengals were going to have to play the majority of Sunday night’s fourth quarter without their starting quarterback.

Joe Burrow sustained an apparent injury early in the final frame of Super Bowl LVI. Burrow’s knee was awkwardly bent, as he was brought down by Von Miller within a swarm of bodies. NBC cameras captured Burrow screaming in pain on the ground, where he sat for a few moments before limping off the SoFi Stadium field.

The sophomore signal-caller stayed in the game and performed fairly well, only to watch his team fall short in the final game’s final moments. After the Rams’ 23-20 win, Burrow claimed his knee “felt good” and stressed there was no chance he was coming out of the game, per NFL.com.

The knee Burrow injured Sunday is not the same one in which he suffered the torn ACL that derailed his rookie campaign. The 25-year-old is expected to have it checked out upon the Bengals returning to Cincinnati.

