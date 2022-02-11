Bruins Wrap: Hurricanes Dominate In Boston With 6-0 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins welcomed the Carolina Hurricanes to Boston on Thursday night and promptly let the visitors have their way with them.

Carolina upended the Bruins, 6-0, at TD Garden. With the win, the Hurricanes improved to 32-10-3. Boston, which has lost five of its last seven games, fell to 26-16-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This one wasn’t Boston’s best.

Yes, the Bruins were playing without Brad Marchand, who began a six-game suspension for a run-in with Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, and Patrice Bergeron, who is dealing with a head injury. Jack Studnicka got the call-up from AHL Providence given the depleted front, while Taylor Hall and Erik Haula played on the first line with David Pastrnak.

With the changes, it would be fair to expect a bit of a slow start from Boston. And after the Hurricanes led 1-0 heading into the first intermission, it looked like that still could be the case. But a three-goal second period quickly put hopes of that to rest.

The Bruins were outplayed through 60 minutes, with the Hurricanes leading in shots (43-33) and taking advantage of two of four power play attempts, while the Bruins failed to capitalize on four man-advantages.