Bruins Wrap: Hurricanes Dominate In Boston With 6-0 Victory

The Bruins welcomed the Carolina Hurricanes to Boston on Thursday night and promptly let the visitors have their way with them.
Carolina upended the Bruins, 6-0, at TD Garden. With the win, the Hurricanes improved to 32-10-3. Boston, which has lost five of its last seven games, fell to 26-16-3.
You can view the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
This one wasn’t Boston’s best.
Yes, the Bruins were playing without Brad Marchand, who began a six-game suspension for a run-in with Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, and Patrice Bergeron, who is dealing with a head injury. Jack Studnicka got the call-up from AHL Providence given the depleted front, while Taylor Hall and Erik Haula played on the first line with David Pastrnak.
With the changes, it would be fair to expect a bit of a slow start from Boston. And after the Hurricanes led 1-0 heading into the first intermission, it looked like that still could be the case. But a three-goal second period quickly put hopes of that to rest.
The Bruins were outplayed through 60 minutes, with the Hurricanes leading in shots (43-33) and taking advantage of two of four power play attempts, while the Bruins failed to capitalize on four man-advantages.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Sebastian Aho scored two goals, the only Hurricanes player to pot more than one.
— Andrei Svechnikov scored and logged an assist for Carolina and played a physical game with four hits.
— Teuvo Teravainen was a playmaker for the Hurricanes, posting two assists.
WAGER WATCH
The Hurricanes were favored on the moneyline, with -150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook — so it would take a $150 wager to win $100.
There was quite a bit of money to be made on the Hurricanes, since four different players scored. But those who tabbed Vincent Trocheck as the game’s first scorer were rewarded early (and heavily), as Trocheck scored on the power play at 8:26 of the first period.
He was +2000 as the first scorer (bet $100 to win $2,000).
UP NEXT ON NESN
The Bruins hit the road for a Saturday matinee against the Ottawa Senators, with puck drop scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, as well as an hour of pregame and postgame coverage, live on NESN.