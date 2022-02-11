Richard Seymour Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame In 2022 Class

“Richard was a tremendous player,” said Belichick, praising Seymour’s ability to dominate from multiple D-line positions. “He had a tremendous skill set. He had great length. Explosive. Very quick for his size. He could do everything.”

He later added: “Richard’s almost impossible to match up against.”

Seymour is the fourth Belichick-era Patriots player to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining cornerback Ty Law (2019), wide receiver Randy Moss (2018) and linebacker Junior Seau (2015). He’s the first modern-era interior defensive linemen elected since 2013, when Warren Sapp received his gold jacket.

“I am thrilled that Richard Seymour will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players in the 102-year history of the NFL,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “He laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL.

“Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him. Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a hall of fame-caliber person, as well. Of all the memorable moments I shared with Richard, my favorite was the week I spent with him in Israel. There, I saw how devoted he is, both to his faith and to his family.

“I couldn’t be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in Canton.”

This was Seymour’s fourth consecutive year as a Hall of Fame finalist. His induction ceremony will be held this summer in Canton, Ohio.

