A New England native has taken home the United States’ first medal in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Julia Marino, a native of Westport, Connecticut, won silver after a great second run in the women’s snowboard slopestyle Sunday. Marino landed a frontside double cork 1080 on the final jump.

A clean ride and score of 87.68 helped move her to first and later secure silver.

JULIA MARINO SENT IT ?



She's now the current leader in the women's snowboard slopestyle final. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/nXhSjpwPwr — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 6, 2022

That won’t be it for Marino, though.

Catch her again in a few days competing in the big air event starting Feb. 14.