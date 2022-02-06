Why Courtney Williams Knows CT Sun Have ‘Best Interests In Mind’

NESN Logo Sign In

Years have passed since Courtney Williams left the Connecticut Sun in free agency and in a strange yet understandable turn of events, the team is bringing her back.

The guard left for the Atlanta Dream on awkward terms after helping the Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2019. General manager and coach Curt Miller said Williams requested a trade, but she denied wanting to leave Connecticut in a long, now-deleted Instagram post to fans that suggested it came down to money.

Williams went on to earn her first All-Star selection in 2021 with Atlanta, but the team didn’t re-sign her after an off-the-court incident forced the WNBA to impose a two-game suspension on her and a teammate.

“You know, (the Sun) always had my back and never judged me no matter what situation I’ve been in,” Williams said, via Khristina Williams of Athletes Unlimited.

“We had some hiccups with me leaving. But that was never based off loyalty. That was just based on finances. Just going out into that water, going to make more money (in Atlanta).”

For a number of reasons, this free agency was different for the 27-year-old.

“Going into this year the biggest thing for me was going somewhere where I knew the people that I was going to be around were going to have my back and my best interest in mind. To be able to come back on that team with those same players was a no-brainer for me. I’m super excited.”