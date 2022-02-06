Could Kirk Cousins Stay With Vikings? NFL Insider Offers Latest Indication

NESN Logo Sign In

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has had his future called into question given his massive cap number entering the 2022 season, but NFL insider Adam Schefter seems to believe the veteran will remain in Minnesota.

Cousins’ current deal has him scheduled to count $45 million against the cap in the final year of his contract. Cousins, 33, is scheduled to become a free agent in 2023.

That’s a very large number for a mediocre quarterback, which Cousins has been for the better part of his four seasons in Minnesota. Still, Schefter offered what seemed to be informed speculation regarding the situation.

“Here’s the thing you have to keep in mind: They’re going to be bringing in (head coach) Kevin O’Connell,” Schefter said on ESPN’s coverage before Sunday’s Pro Bowl. “Kevin O’Connell worked with Kirk Cousins in Washington. Kirk Cousins endorsed Kevin O’Connell for that job. One of the reasons Kevin kind of wants that (Minnesota) job is because of Kirk Cousins. There’s a relationship.”

O’Connell, the Rams offensive coordinator, was hired by Minnesota and will take over after Los Angeles plays the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The Vikings fired former head coach Mike Zimmer this offseason.

“So that tells me that Minnesota and Kirk Cousins will figure out something, and maybe come up with a restructured contract that adds years on for Kirk Cousins and gives the Vikings salary cap relief this offseason, to give them more money to spend on other players,” Schefter added.

The Vikings currently are $14 million in the red in regards to cap space, which ranks 29th among the league’s 32 teams. A restructure for Cousins certainly help Minnesota’s financial situation.