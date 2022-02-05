Jordan Spieth Hit Terrifying Shot Off Edge Of Cliff To Avoid Stroke Penalty

NESN Logo Sign In

Who says golf isn’t a dangerous sport? Certainly not anyone who watched Jordan Spieth on Saturday.

Playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the professional golfer had a less than desirable lie on the eighth hole when his drive off the tee traveled 256 yards and landed on the ridge of a cliff.

Imagine lining up for a shot and worrying about if the momentum from your swing would send you off a the ledge for a 68-foot drop? Likely you’d just take the stroke penalty, but that’s why Spieth is a professional and we’re not.

With his ball just inches from the ledge, he managed to to get his second shot just off the green and somehow save par.

"This is downright terrifying right now."



This shot from Jordan Spieth was quite the situation. ? pic.twitter.com/sq04R96GXQ — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 5, 2022

Goosebump city. Don’t try that at home, kids.