Heat's Jimmy Butler Cleared to Play vs. Hornets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Miami Heat writer Brady Hawk, forward Jimmy Butler has been cleared to play in Saturday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin available tonight



Max Strus is out



PJ Tucker still questionable@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 5, 2022

Butler was initially listed as probable with irritation in his left big toe. He didn’t look any worse for wear in Miami’s lopsided victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes.

The 32-year-old has dealt with a litany of injuries this season, appearing in just 34 of a possible 53 games. He’s been productive when on the court, however, compiling averages of 21.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 6.3 APG.

It’s an enticing matchup for Butler against a Hornets team, allowing the third-most points (114.4) while playing at the league’s second-fastest pace (102.9). The six-time all-star carries significant upside at his current FanDuel price of $9,400 and is a solid option to build lineups around.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Heat listed as three-point road favorites and -148 on the Moneyline.