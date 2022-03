NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL as of late.

Boston faces off with the Toronto Maple Leafs in one of the most important games of the season to this point Tuesday night.

The Bruins are 14-2-1 in their last 17 games while the Maple Leafs are 9-7-2, resulting in the Black and Gold catching Toronto in the standings.

For more on Boston’s success, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.