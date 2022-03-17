Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Wild In Physical Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one Wednesday night as Jordan Greenway netted the game-winning goal for the Minnesota Wild to take down the visiting Bruins, 4-2, at the Xcel Energy Center.

Boston fell to 37-19-5 while Minnesota improved to 35-20-4.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In a game that was evenly matched and quite contentious, the Bruins lost a tough one late, as they were outshot 34-26 and unable to put heavy pressure on Wild goalie Cam Talbot.

The Bruins lost a six-game point streak, and will make no progress in the standings. Boston was not able to overcome a blazing hot start by Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, who opened the game by scoring twice in the first period.

After coming back from a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, the Bruins offense stalled out. While the comeback was not successful, the Bruins fought until the very end — literally.

Charlie McAvoy was flying around making plays all night but his defense was just not enough on Wednesday.