Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Wild In Physical Matchup

In perfect Bruins fashion, this one was decided late

by

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one Wednesday night as Jordan Greenway netted the game-winning goal for the Minnesota Wild to take down the visiting Bruins, 4-2, at the Xcel Energy Center.

Boston fell to 37-19-5 while Minnesota improved to 35-20-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
In a game that was evenly matched and quite contentious, the Bruins lost a tough one late, as they were outshot 34-26 and unable to put heavy pressure on Wild goalie Cam Talbot.

The Bruins lost a six-game point streak, and will make no progress in the standings. Boston was not able to overcome a blazing hot start by Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, who opened the game by scoring twice in the first period.

After coming back from a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, the Bruins offense stalled out. While the comeback was not successful, the Bruins fought until the very end — literally.

Charlie McAvoy was flying around making plays all night but his defense was just not enough on Wednesday.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Greenway scored the game-winning goal 7:56 into the final frame. It was his sixth goal on the season.

— Brad Marchand scored a game-tying goal to comeback from a 2-0 deficit 1:49 into the second period. His power play snipe was his 24th on the season, helped by a perfect pass from Charlie Coyle.

— Kaprizov is on an absolute tear, scoring two goals in tonight’s matchup, with eight goals in his last seven games.

The Bruins will travel to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday with puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET and pregame coverage starting at 7:30 p.m.

