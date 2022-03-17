Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Wild In Physical Matchup

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one Wednesday night as Jordan Greenway netted the game-winning goal for the Minnesota Wild to take down the visiting Bruins, 4-2, at the Xcel Energy Center.
Boston fell to 37-19-5 while Minnesota improved to 35-20-4.
You can check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
In a game that was evenly matched and quite contentious, the Bruins lost a tough one late, as they were outshot 34-26 and unable to put heavy pressure on Wild goalie Cam Talbot.
The Bruins lost a six-game point streak, and will make no progress in the standings. Boston was not able to overcome a blazing hot start by Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, who opened the game by scoring twice in the first period.
After coming back from a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, the Bruins offense stalled out. While the comeback was not successful, the Bruins fought until the very end — literally.
Charlie McAvoy was flying around making plays all night but his defense was just not enough on Wednesday.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Greenway scored the game-winning goal 7:56 into the final frame. It was his sixth goal on the season.
— Brad Marchand scored a game-tying goal to comeback from a 2-0 deficit 1:49 into the second period. His power play snipe was his 24th on the season, helped by a perfect pass from Charlie Coyle.
— Kaprizov is on an absolute tear, scoring two goals in tonight’s matchup, with eight goals in his last seven games.
WAGER WATCH
The Bruins-Wild moneyline was set at -120 for the Wild to win, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After the 4-2 Wild win, the bet cashed at -120, meaning a $100 bet would have netted a profit of $83.33. It looked like Jeremy Swayman and Talbot were going to force the Under 6 at +100 but an unassisted, empty-net goal by Wild right wing Ryan Hartman forced a push with five seconds left in the game.
Talk about a bad beat.
UP NEXT ON NESN
The Bruins will travel to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday with puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET and pregame coverage starting at 7:30 p.m.