Folks, they let Craig Smith get hot.

The Bruins forward continued his hot streak Saturday night in the first period of Boston’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden. Smith buried a loose puck to make it 1-0 good guys.

Hot out of the gate pic.twitter.com/Z58gLOUGT1 — NESN (@NESN) March 13, 2022

Smith now has 12 goals on the season but has six in the Bruins’ last five games.

That third line with Smith, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic is cooking, and head coach Bruce Cassidy has been wise to keep the trio together.