NESN Logo Sign In

The Arizona Coyotes are proving to be a tough test.

The Boston Bruins will welcome the Coyotes to TD Garden on Saturday night as they hope to slow down an Arizona team that has won four straight games.

Arizona has potted 24 goals in its winning streak which means that the Bruins will have to play some of their best hockey in the matchup to slow them down.

For more on the Coyotes’ recent success, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.