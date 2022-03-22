Hornets Sign Ex-Celtic Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas To New Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

Isaiah Thomas has been trying to prove all season why he still belongs in the NBA.

It looks like Thomas has finally done so, reportedly signing a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for the remainder of the season.

“The Hornets are signing guard Isaiah Thomas to a new contract for the remainder of the season,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted.

“After (10-day contracts) with (Los Angeles) Lakers, (Dallas Mavericks), Hornets, Thomas finds home in Charlotte where he’s averaged 10 points and assumed a leadership role,” Charania continued, noting how the Hornets have went 7-2 since first signing Thomas.

Thomas shared a tweet of his own Monday night pertaining to the news: “SLOW GRIND!!!!!”

The Hornets and Thomas appear to have found a mutually beneficial situation.