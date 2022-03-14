J.C. Jackson Reportedly Leaving Patriots To Sign Contract With Chargers

The New England Patriots officially are in need of a new top cornerback.
J.C. Jackson is expected to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers once NFL free agency begins Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Adam Schefter of ESPN added the details, revealing Jackson’s deal is worth $82.5 million ($40 million guaranteed) over five seasons.
Jackson hinted at the move shortly before news broke. He reportedly will earn $28 million in his first season with the Chargers.
Jackson joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His 25 interceptions in the four seasons since are the most in the NFL.
The 26-year-old is coming off a stellar season that saw him rack up eight interceptions and earn his first AFC Pro Bowl nod.