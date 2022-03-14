J.C. Jackson Reportedly Leaving Patriots To Sign Contract With Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially are in need of a new top cornerback.

J.C. Jackson is expected to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers once NFL free agency begins Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Adam Schefter of ESPN added the details, revealing Jackson’s deal is worth $82.5 million ($40 million guaranteed) over five seasons.

Jackson hinted at the move shortly before news broke. He reportedly will earn $28 million in his first season with the Chargers.

Sources: The #Chargers are expected to sign former #Patriots star CB JC Jackson to a big money deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Chargers are giving former Patriots? CB JC Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

5 years, up to $85M. $28M in year 1. $40M in the first 2 years. A bag, as they say. https://t.co/SpZqz6P92C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Jackson joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His 25 interceptions in the four seasons since are the most in the NFL.