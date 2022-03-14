Christian Kirk Contract With Jaguars Gains Attention Of Star Wideouts

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Kirk was the recipient of arguably the most surprising contract Monday afternoon as the NFL’s legal tampering period started two days before the new league year.

Kirk, a second-round pick in 2018, received a four-year contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $72 million, with a max value of $84 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Kirk received a $20 million signing bonus and will average just over $15 million in salary through the final three years.

Kirk is coming off a 2021 season in which he set career highs in receptions (77) and yards (982), but it feels like a healthy overpay for the 25-year-old. Kirk recorded 2,902 receiving yards on 236 receptions with 17 touchdowns in 56 career games with the Arizona Cardinals.

The deal gained the attention of many, including receivers like Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown and San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

Brown, a second-rounder in 2019, is scheduled to hit the market next offseason. He has 2,995 yards and 185 receptions with 24 touchdowns in three seasons with the Titans and undeniably is a more talented wideout than Kirk.

Samuel, also a second-rounder in 2019, responded to Brown’s take on the Kirk contract. Samuel, who is more of a dual-threat than either of the other two, has 2,598 receiving yards and 550 rushing yards in his three years with the 49ers.