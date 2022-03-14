Patriots Reportedly Taking Trade Calls On This Key Offensive Player

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots reportedly are hearing from teams about a player whom you could argue was New England’s best offensive player in 2021.

Shaq Mason has generated interest from teams looking to trade for the right guard, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Monday morning, citing a source. Callahan added that a deal currently is not expected to happen.

“Patriots RG Shaq Mason has drawn interest from teams as a potential trade target who would clear significant cap space if dealt,” Callahan tweeted, “but the expectation is he will remain in New England, per a league source.”

This is the first legitimate report about a potential trade involving Mason, who previously has been floated as a possible cap causality for this offseason. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on the five-year, $45 million contract extension he signed in 2018. Mason is due $6.5 million in 2022 and $7.5 million in 2023, with salary cap hits of $10.15 million and $8.87 million, respectively.

Taken by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mason has developed into one of the best guards in football. He’s finished among Pro Football Focus‘ top 10 highest-graded guards in each of the last six seasons, including first overall in 2018 and fourth in 2021.

The two-time Super Bowl champion also has been largely durable, missing only 10 games during his career.