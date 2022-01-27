Could Patriots Trade Starting O-Lineman To Clear Salary Cap Space?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots enter this offseason with holes to fill and not much dough to do it.

According to OverTheCap, the Patriots currently have less than $10 million in available cap space for the 2022 season. That’s not nearly enough to address their various roster needs (linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, etc.), re-up a few of their internal free agents and sign a new draft class, especially when one of those free agents (Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson) could cost upward of $17 million to retain.

This isn’t cause for alarm in Foxboro. There are plenty of ways teams can free up cap space, and the Patriots are adept at navigating these waters. They can restructure players’ contracts, converting base salary into signing bonus and spreading that bonus over multiple seasons. They can sign players to contract extensions that lower their short-term cap charge. And, of course, they can cut or trade players, depending on the terms of their contracts.

New England likely will employ a combination of these tactics as they construct their 2022 roster. But for now, let’s focus on the latter: trades.

A glance at the Patriots’ salary sheet reveals two especially notable candidates, both of whom happen to be starting offensive linemen:

LT Isaiah Wynn

Offloading Wynn would be the cleanest way for New England to create a large chunk of cap space. The 2018 first-round draft pick is set to earn a guaranteed $10.4 million salary next season on his fifth-year option, all of which would be removed from the Patriots’ books if he’s traded.

That’s a sizable jump from Wynn’s $2 million salary in 2021, but it’s not prohibitive for a starting left tackle. His 2022 cap hit currently ranks 16th among left tackles, per OverTheCap, and likely will rank lower after impending free agents sign new deals.