BOSTON — When you’re hot, you’re hot, and the Bruins’ third line is cooking with gas.

Boston went up 1-0 on the New York Islanders at TD Garden early in the first period on a shift in which the third line absolutely bullied the Isles.

Charlie Coyle laid a big hit on Adam Pelech to keep the puck in possession of the Bruins before Craig Smith, who forced a turnover to start the drive, netted a rebound by Ilya Varlamov.

The bank's open on Saturday. ? pic.twitter.com/SWyTY0mU8S — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 26, 2022

That’s No. 15 of the season for Smith.