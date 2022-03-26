Potential Patriots Target Stephon Gilmore Reportedly Has Another AFC Suitor

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, thought to be a potential candidate to return to New England, reportedly is gaining interest from an AFC contender two weeks into free agency.

The Chiefs have “actively communicated” with Gilmore, as reported by NFL writer Jordan Schultz, who also noted Kansas City’s interest in cornerback James Bradberry. Fellow NFL reporter Matt Verderame confirmed Schultz’s report of the interest in Gilmore on Saturday.

Can confirm the Chiefs are interested in Stephon Gilmore depending on how his market shakes out.



After Ronald Jones signing, expect KC to go defensively-minded with holes on that side of the ball https://t.co/1hZXWYqQy3 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 26, 2022

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculated Wednesday that the Chiefs could be in on Gilmore, as well.

The Chiefs have some added financial flexibility following the blockbuster trade of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins last week. Kansas City gained five draft picks (including a 2022 first-rounder) in the deal, too.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and edge rusher Matthew Judon both have publicly recruited Gilmore back to New England since the former Defensive Player of the Year hit the open market. The Patriots traded Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season after a rocky final stretch in his New England tenure, perhaps hindering any potential reunion.

New England could use depth at the position, though, even after the stunning signing of Malcolm Butler last week.