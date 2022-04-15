Bruins Wrap: B’s Drop Lead Vs. Senators, Lose Third Straight Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins extended their losing streak to three games as they fell to the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, on Thursday at TD Garden.

The Bruins, who again missed an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth, dropped to 45-24-5 while the Senators improved to 28-40-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Linus Ullmark backstopped the Bruins to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but exited with what many speculated to be an injury considered he took a puck to the face while between the pipes. Jeremy Swayman took over for the second period, and the Senators managed to go ahead in the game after just 10 minutes had passed.

Granted, two of those goals were power play goals. But it still was a tough showing for Swayman, who needed to recover after dropping his last two games.

He ended up having a strong third period, but it was too little too late.

Swayman was steady through much of this season, his second in the NHL, and it’s unclear what has led to his rough stretch. But if Ullmark is going to miss any time — be it for injury or rest — it would do Swayman well to get back to top form.