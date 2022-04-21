Celtics Wrap: Boston Erases 17-Point Deficit To Take Game 2 From Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The No. 2 Boston Celtics came back from a 17-point deficit to take Game 2 against the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 114-107, Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics went up 2-0 over the Nets in the best-of-seven series.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Celtics’ star duo, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, struggled in the first half, scoring only five points combined in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving also went off to a slow start, but it was the role players who helped give the Nets control of the game. Bruce Brown scored the game’s first nine points and totaled 12 points in the first quarter.

Goran Dragic came off the bench and continued the Nets’ scoring effort. Bruce Brown and Dragic combined for 30 points in the first half. The Nets went up 10 to close out the first half, leading by as much as 17, but a strong third quarter, led by a 15-5 Celtics run, helped put the C’s within five after the third quarter.

The Celtics did not have a lead in the game until Payton Pritchard broke the deadlock with a long jumper in the fourth quarter. The Celtics did not give up that lead as Jaylen Brown carried the team to a 16-4 run. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving tried to take back the lead, but the Nets duo was held down by the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

Irving had a disappointing run out scoring only 10 points in front of the Celtics faithful. Tatum and Smart hit clutch shots in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Celtics.