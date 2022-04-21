Red Sox Wrap: Boston Can’t Overcome Tough Start In Loss To Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox struggled in many facets Wednesday night and were dealt a 6-1 defeat by the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

With the loss, Boston moves back to .500 with a 6-6 record while Toronto improves to 7-5 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta continues to not have his best stuff at his disposal this season. For the second straight start, Pivetta failed to make it into the fifth inning.

The second frame stained Pivetta’s outing against the Blue Jays. Staked to a 1-0 lead, Pivetta coughed it up immediately, allowing a two-run home run to Ramiel Tapia. Pivetta then struggled with his control — he threw 43 pitches alone in the second — as he walked three batters, which ended up haunting him with the Blue Jays tagging Pivetta for a total of five runs in the inning.

Just TAP it in ?????



It's Raimel Tapia's FIRST #BlueJays homer ? pic.twitter.com/AI37ujXxSE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 20, 2022

Pivetta settled down after that and ended up going four innings and surrendering seven hits while also issuing four free passes and striking out four.