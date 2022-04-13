Dodgers Pull Clayton Kershaw With Perfect Game After Seven Innings Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

Dave Roberts is playing the long game with Clayton Kershaw, robbing the latter of a perfect game Wednesday.

The Dodgers pulled Kershaw after seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins. The legendary left-hander had thrown just 80 pitches when Roberts made the decision and LA held a comfortable 6-0 lead at the time.

On one hand, you can see why Roberts wants to play it cautiously with Kershaw. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 34 years old and has battled injury issues in recent seasons. Kershaw also is far more valuable to LA in October in the playoffs than he is in his first regular-season start of the year against the Twins. This is a long-term play for a team that expects to contend for a world title and having Kershaw healthy when it matters most is quite important.

That being said, pulling Kershaw after 80 relatively stress-free pitches is a bit of a bummer. While Kershaw does have a no-hitter in his career, a perfect game is on another level, even for a future Hall of Famer like Kershaw.

The decision wasn’t a popular one among baseball fans and media.

Pitch counts have their place, but they didn't today in Minnesota. I suspect stress innings mean a lot more than raw pitch count in an outing (re: injury risk) and Kershaw was basically on nice-walk-in-a-park mode all afternoon — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) April 13, 2022

We have to get fans back. We have to entertain our fans. We have to keep fans first in our minds. OK, then definitely let?s pull Clayton Kershaw from a perfect game through 7 innings and 80 pitches. #Ridiculous — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 13, 2022

Unless he said he was cooked, I would have left Kershaw in the game. He knows himself better than anyone else. And he?s earned it (many times over). — Phil Rogers (@philgrogers) April 13, 2022

If it's a no-hitter, whatever. Yank him. Clayton Kershaw has thrown one.



But there have been more than 220,000 games in MLB history. There have been 23 perfect games.



Everything — especially a pitch count of 80 — is lining up to at least let Kershaw try. You cannot pull him. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 13, 2022

Baseball is dead? pull the goat after 80 pitches? how? No way anyone can justify this unless Kershaw asked for it? https://t.co/wSI0xGCzwP — Andrew ?? Camacho (@andrewpcamacho) April 13, 2022

Kevin Cash would have yanked Kershaw after five innings. — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) April 13, 2022

Pulling a starter, any starter, after 7 innings in a perfect game is terrible. Embarrassing for everyone. — Spreadapedia (@Spreadapedia) April 13, 2022

And, of course, the Dodgers lost the perfect game in the eighth inning.

It appears this will work out better for Roberts than his last quick hook. He infamously pulled Rich Hill in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series despite the fact Hill allowed just one hit over six innings. The Red Sox stormed back to erase a four-run lead on the way to a win that gave them a 3-1 lead in the series.

Roberts can take solace in the fact he won’t hear it from a certain ex-president this time around — at least not on Twitter.