Kyrie Irving Flashes Middle Finger, Lashes Out With NSFW Message After Game 1

There long-standing rivalry between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics fans gained some added material Sunday both during and after Game 1 at TD Garden.

Irving, who scored a game-high 39 points in the Boston’s 115-114 victory, seemingly flashed his middle finger to those in attendance at TD Garden late in the third quarter. The instance was caught during the ABC broadcast, and NBC Sports Boston’s Twitter account indicated it was his middle finger.

Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to Celtics crowd ? pic.twitter.com/WxKGVwvw0r — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 17, 2022

There was another very clear video with Irving taking the ball out of bounds and flashing a pair of middle fingers behind his head.

Irving, upon walking back to Brooklyn’s locker room after the defeat, then was caught sharing a NSFW message to a fan. The Celtics fan yelled “Kyrie, you suck!” and it prompted Irving to lash out with one rather extreme vulgarity. (You can watch the video here.)

The Nets point guard put together a memorable performance from an on-court perspective, but it’s fair to think it’s his in-game and postgame antics that will fuel more conversation.