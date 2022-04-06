NESN To Debut ‘Remembering Jerry,’ Special Tribute To Jerry Remy, On Wednesday

NESN Logo Sign In

Opening Day represents the chance for Boston Red Sox fans to celebrate the life of Jerry Remy.

“Remembering Jerry,” an hour-long special tribute to the late Red Sox broadcaster, will premiere Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NESN. Tom Caron hosts the program, which features stories and memories of Red Sox Hall of Famer’s broadcast and playing career from teammates, past and present NESN broadcasters, and current and former Red Sox players.

The lineup of speakers includes Xander Bogaerts, Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez, Dave O’Brien, Dennis Eckersley, Don Orsillo, Bob Stanley, Jim Rice and more.

Fans can watch “Remembering Jerry” live on NESN and online at Watch NESN Live or via the NESN app.

NESN and the Red Sox encourage fans to visit a webpage dedicated to Remy, NESN.com/RememberingJerry, to share their favorite stories and memories of the Red Sox legend.