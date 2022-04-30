Patriots Add More Speed To Offense With Pierre Strong Draft Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

During his pre-draft conference call, director of player personnel Matt Groh said the Patriots would be looking to get faster at every position this weekend.

He wasn’t kidding.

One day after trading up in Round 2 to select arguably the fastest wide receiver in this year’s draft class (Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 overall), the Patriots used a fourth-round pick on the fastest running back: South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong.

Like Thornton, Strong posted the best 40-yard dash time for his position group at the NFL Scouting Combine, finishing in 4.37 seconds at 5-foot-11, 207 pounds.

Fastest WR at the '22 #NFLCombine: ??

Fastest RB at the '22 #NFLCombine: ??



?: NFLN/ESPN/ABCpic.twitter.com/KQGGWi11gE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2022

Strong also tested in the 84th percentile in the broad jump (124 inches) and the 71st percentile in the vertical jump (36 inches) at the combine and ran a 6.95-second three-cone drill at his pro day. He’ll add pace and athleticism to a Patriots backfield that is well-stocked in the short term but entered the draft with some future-focused questions.

Lead back Damien Harris is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and 30-year-old third-down back James White, who’s back on a one-year deal, is coming off season-ending hip surgery. Impressive 2021 fourth-rounder Rhamondre Stevenson, third-year UDFA J.J. Taylor and future signee Devine Ozigbo round out the Patriots’ running back room.