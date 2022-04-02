Patriots Reportedly Land Receiver DeVante Parker In Trade With Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots reportedly have made a trade to bolster their receiving corps.

New England on Friday acquired veteran wideout DeVante Parker and a fifth-round pick in a trade with the rival Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Patriots will send a 2023 third-round pick to Miami.

Compensation update: The #Patriots are sending a 2023 third rounder to Miami for WR DeVante Parker and a 2023 fifth rounder. https://t.co/bt5qpHyT0d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2022

Sources: The #Dolphins are trading WR DeVante Parker to the #Patriots in exchange for late-round draft pick compensation. Parker lands at a perfect place with stability he?s been wanting, while MIA gains financial flexibility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2022

Parker, 29, is coming off a season, in which he caught 40 balls for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

The 2015 first-round pick has two years left on his current contract. Parker’s best season came in 2019, when he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns while playing in his only full season.