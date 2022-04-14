Tom Brady Asks This Favor Of Elon Musk If Tesla CEO Buys Twitter

NESN Logo Sign In

The tech world is waiting with baited breath to see if Elon Musk will grant the wish of Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback asked the Tesla CEO to delete his NFL Draft combine photo from Twitter if he takes over the social media platform. Brady used Twitter, of course, to issue his request Thursday.

“If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk,” Brady wrote in a tweet.

The photo Brady took ahead of the 2000 NFL Draft is the stuff of legend, as it shows him in less-than-flattering light. Brady said in 2019 he appreciates the shot all these years later because it reminds him where he started.

After purchasing a 9.1% stake in Twitter earlier this month, Musk lodged a $43 billion cash takeover offer for the company Thursday. While it remains to be seen whether Musk’s bid will succeed, Brady already is trying to stay ahead of the pack by attemping some digital housekeeping.