Bruce Cassidy Thinks Bruins’ Power Play Can Be ‘Weapon’ Despite Struggles

The Boston Bruins were handed a convincing loss in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

One of the factors in the game was Boston’s inability to score on its three power-play opportunities, a trend that haunted them in the regular season and has now carried over into the playoffs.

Despite the continued ineffectiveness of the Bruins’ power play, head coach Bruce Cassidy still has confidence moving forward.

“We can’t rely on our power play against the No. 1 (penalty kill defense), but it does have to give us some juice,” Cassidy said, as seen in a team-provided video. “I thought the first couple we did get some looks. … It’s been a challenge for us the last month on the power play. Those guys have to take a little bit more ownership of it. Those are our top guys, so hopefully they’ll be better at it Wednesday because we do have to get some life from it.

“Just because they’re the best PK doesn’t mean we can’t score on it. We’ve done it in years past in the playoffs. So, certainly can be a weapon if we get it going.”

The Bruins, who have scored only two goals in four games against the Hurricanes, could use some power-play conversions in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with pregame coverage beginning on NESN at 6 p.m.