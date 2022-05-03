DeAndre Hopkins Releases Statement Following Six-Game PED Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins received some bad news on Monday.

The three-time All-Pro wideout was handed a six-game suspension for taking a performance-enhancing substance. Hopkins issued a statement on social media in response to the news.

“In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs,” Hopkins tweeted on Monday. “To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked.

“I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down.”

Hopkins finished with a determined statement.

“I fully intend to get to the bottom of this,” Hopkins said. “As soon as I have more information I will share it.”

Hopkins has withdrawn his appeal and will return following his suspension to the Cardinals for their seventh game of the 2022 season.