David Pastrnak, David Krejci Tease Bruins Fans With Instagram Video

Maybe Patrice Bergeron isn’t the only veteran center with an uncertain future in Boston.

The door seemingly hasn’t been slammed shut on David Krejci’s Bruins tenure. Krejci left Boston after the 2020-21 season to return home to play in his native Czech Republic, but general manager Don Sweeney routinely has showcased an open mind to the idea of the 36-year-old rejoining the organization that drafted him in 2004.

David Pastrnak tried to get to the bottom of Krejci’s future plans while the two recently spent time together in Prague.

“What’s up, Krech? Are you coming back to Boston next year?” Pastrnak asked Krejci a few days after the two helped the Czech Republic win the bronze medal at the IIHF World Championships.

Unfortunately for curious and anxious Bruins fans, Krejci opted not to answer Pastrnak’s question and instead shot a smile at the camera.

Time will tell if Krejci returns to Boston. But it’s safe to say Bruins fans would be elated if he decided to play a 16th season with the Black and Gold.