Bruins Notes: Missed Chances Plague Boston’s Offense In Game 1 Loss

Getting shots on net for the Boston Bruins wasn’t the problem in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

But finishing their bevy of chances was certainly the issue for the Bruins in a 5-1 loss at PNC Arena.

Boston held a distinct 36-25 shot advantage, but routinely came away empty-handed no matter how much pressure it put on Carolina’s defense. While the Bruins let the shots fly, Bruins forward Taylor Hall believes they needed to make a more concerted effort of doing the dirty working in front of the net, like screening the goalie as the Hurricanes did, to come away with better offensive results.

“For us, we always seem to outshoot teams, but what can kind of get away from us is getting people to the net and really making use of all those shots and creating second chances,” said Hall, who scored the team’s lone goal, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “So, that’s going to be a focus for us.”

The Bruins tested Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta from the outset of the first period, but Raanta stayed poised despite the onslaught of shots. Raanta, who finished with a stellar 35 saves and got the Game 1 start due to an injury to Carolina’s regular starting goalie Frederik Andersen, denied nine Bruins shots within the first six minutes of the contest.

Not being able to capitalize on these opportunities and play from in front, especially on the road, certainly made a difference.

“It is a team that if you have a lead on it’s an easier game for us,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “They play better when they have (the lead). They’re made for that. They check well. Opens them up a little bit if they’re behind. Could it have been an impact in the game, for sure if we finish. We didn’t. But it wasn’t from lack of effort. We were ready to play. We just couldn’t put anything in the net early on.”