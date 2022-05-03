Get To Know Patriots’ 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Class Ahead Of OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots signed a grand total of one undrafted free agent after last year’s NFL draft. Their 2022 UDFA class is a bit more robust.

As of Tuesday morning, New England had added a total of eight rookies who were not selected in last week’s draft, according to media reports and announcements from college programs. The Patriots have yet to officially announce any UDFA signings.

Before those players hit the field for rookie minicamp (May 13-15) and, eventually, organized team activities (which kick off May 23), here’s a closer look at what each will bring to the Patriots:

QB/WR/RB D’Eriq King, Miami

Easily the most intriguing member of this UDFA group, King played quarterback at Miami and Houston but is trying to make it in the NFL as a multipositional offensive weapon. He had a pre-draft visit with the Patriots and a private workout with offensive assistant Joe Judge.

At 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, King is drastically undersized by NFL QB standards, and the subpar 7.26-second three-cone drill he ran at his pro day raised questions about whether he boasts the short-area quickness to make it as a slot receiver. He did see substantial action at wideout early in his college career, totaling 61 catches for 520 yards and three touchdowns.

As a passer, King posted a 63.1% career completion rate and generally took care of the ball, throwing 76 touchdown passes with 19 interceptions (never more than six in any season).

Highly regarded for his leadership and intangibles, King was a team captain in each of his final three collegiate seasons. A shoulder injury wiped out his final nine games of 2021, and he also has a history of knee injuries.