Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Hosting QB/Wideout, Versatile DB For Visits

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ schedule of pre-draft prospect visits is beginning to take shape.

The Patriots plan to host Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and Houston defensive back Marcus Jones for top-30 visits, according to reports over the weekend from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

This isn’t the Patriots’ first contact with King. He also privately worked out for New England offensive assistant Joe Judge, per Wilson’s report.

The Patriots don’t have a need at quarterback after selecting Mac Jones in the first round last year but could look to add a developmental prospect at the position either late in this year’s draft or in undrafted free agency. And QB might not be King’s long-term position anyway.

Lacking ideal signal-caller size at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, many draft analysts have projected a potential move to slot receiver for the athletic King, who split his time between QB and wideout early in his college career.

Across six total seasons at Houston and Miami — two of which, including his 2021 campaign, were cut short by injuries — King threw for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns with 19 interceptions, rushed 423 times for 2,055 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 61 passes for 520 yards and three scores. He also returned kicks and punts as a freshman in 2016 and is considered a high-IQ player with strong leadership traits.

King participated in both quarterback and receiver drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s unclear how the Patriots view him — Judge’s positional focus has yet to be revealed — but they’ve long valued players with versatile skillsets.