Jack Jones Film Review: Have Patriots Found Their Next Slot Cornerback?

It’s hard to not think about J.C. Jackson when you watch and read about Patriots draft pick Jack Jones.

Like Jackson, Jones is a physical, ball-hawking cornerback who doesn’t look particularly fast on his college tape. The Arizona State product is always around the ball and competes to stick with receivers in man coverage, but gives up his fair share of big plays. Furthermore, Jones, like Jackson, endured off-field issues, including legal woes, in college that caused his draft stock to plummet. (You can click here to read about those.)

The main differences between the cornerbacks: Jackson went undrafted in 2018 whereas Jones went in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (one of a few controversial Patriots draft picks). Jackson, now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, also has about two inches and 25 pounds on Jones, who projects as more of a slot corner in the pros.

Again, Jones’ off-field struggles must factor into the analysis of him as a draft pick. So, too, does the fact that New England used a fourth-round selection on a player who was the 34th-ranked corner and a projected seventh-rounder in The Athletic’s draft guide. But, in this story, let’s focus on reviewing his college film, and what it says about Jones’ potential to succeed in the NFL.

First, let’s go over his stats and pro-day measurables, as well as our initial strength/weakness takeaways.

Jack Jones

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 177 pounds

Hands: 8 3/4 inches

Arms: 31 1/4 inches

Wingspan: 73 5/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds

Vertical jump: 35 inches

3-cone drill: 6.90 seconds

Bench press: 11 reps