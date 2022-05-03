New England-Based Quarterback Finds NFL Home As Undrafted Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

E.J. Perry, an Andover, Mass. native, now officially can call himself an NFL player.

Perry, a quarterback who began his collegiate career at Boston College before finishing it at Brown, was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft last week. After rumors first surfaced that the 6-foot-2 signal-caller planned to sign with the Philadephia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning reported Perry now intends to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo issued a follow-up to Rapoport’s report, explaining why Perry ultimately did not take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love.

“The #Eagles were waiting to hear back from Carson Strong on Saturday and didn’t think they’d land him, so they agreed to terms with EJ Perry,” Garafolo tweeted. “Strong then accepted their offer. So Perry now heads to the #Jaguars.”

Perry, who met with the New England Patriots during the pre-draft process, was fairly effective as both a passer and a rusher in his final season at Brown. He threw for 3,034 yards with 23 touchdowns and ran for 402 yards with seven scores over 10 games.

The 24-year-old is set to join a Jaguars quarterback room that features the future of the franchise, Trevor Lawrence, along with C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton.