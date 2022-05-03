How Patriots’ 2022 Draft Picks Will Fit Into New England Depth Chart

The top options in this group will shift based on personnel and matchups. Wise, for instance, started nine games last season. Barmore will be the one to watch here as he looks to build on his impressive rookie campaign. He played 55.4% of defensive snaps in 2021 and should see that number rise this season. The Patriots chose not to make any high-profile additions here during draft weekend, grabbing Roberts out of Division-II Northwest Missouri State in Round 6 and signing Ray as a UDFA. A post-draft veteran signing — Trey Flowers, perhaps? — remains a possibility.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Mack Wilson

Raekwon McMillan

Cameron McGrone

Harvey Langi

Jahlani Tavai

Terez Hall

Linebacker had been viewed as a position of need entering the draft. The Patriots evidently disagreed. They passed on more than a half-dozen starting-caliber ‘backers in the early rounds, then ignored the position on Day 3 and in undrafted free agency, as well. Director of player personnel Matt Groh said he’s “really excited” about this current group and has high hopes for McGrone, an athletic 2021 fifth-round pick who lost his rookie season to a torn ACL. The Patriots re-signed Bentley, traded for Wilson and will get McMillan — who looked good in a small sample last summer — back from an ACL tear. This is another group New England could look to bolster post-draft, when free agent signings no longer count toward next year’s compensatory pick formula. Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy all remain unsigned and theoretically could return.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Matthew Judon

Josh Uche

Ronnie Perkins

Anfernee Jennings

*DaMarcus Mitchell

We’ll pencil in Uche as the other starter opposite Judon, but that spot is a major question mark after the Patriots cut Kyle Van Noy and traded Chase Winovich. Perkins, a 2021 third-rounder, will be a player to watch after he took a de facto redshirt last season. So far, the only rookie New England has added here is Mitchell, a UDFA out of Purdue.

CORNERBACK

Jalen Mills

Malcolm Butler

Jonathan Jones (slot)

Terrance Mitchell

*Marcus Jones

*Jack Jones

Myles Bryant

Shaun Wade

Joejuan Williams

Justin Bethel

We’ll plug Butler into one starting spot for now, but it’s unclear how he’ll look as he returns from a one-year retirement. Journeyman Mitchell also is a candidate for that role, which previously was held by J.C. Jackson. Top slot Jonathan Jones is coming off season-ending shoulder surgery. Third-round rookie Marcus Jones could push for playing time inside (and should be a weapon in the return game), while fourth-rounder Jack Jones is an intriguing addition to New England’s outside cornerback rotation. We’ll see if Wade, a 2021 fifth-rounder, can stick on the roster after hardly playing as a rookie. This could be the end of the road for Williams, a 2019 draft bust who’s lived near the bottom of the depth chart.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty

Kyle Dugger

Adrian Phillips

Jabrill Peppers

Joshuah Bledsoe

Cody Davis

*Brenden Schooler

Expect a lot of big nickel (three safeties) from the Patriots again this season, with veteran newcomer Peppers joining the returning trio of McCourty, Dugger and Phillips. Bledsoe was praised for his work behind the scenes as a 2021 sixth-round rookie, but there still is a lot of talent above him. UDFA Schooler profiles as a special teamer if he can crack the roster.

SPECIALISTS

Kicker: Nick Folk, Quinn Nordin

Punter: Jake Bailey, *Jake Julien

Long snapper: Joe Cardona