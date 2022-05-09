Rangers’ Chris Woodward Takes Shot At Yankee Stadium After Walk-Off Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward took the role of a sore loser on Sunday following his team’s 2-1 loss in Game 1 of a double-header with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The game was decided by Yankees second baseman Gleybor Torres, who homered in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off the Rangers.

After the game, Woodward made some surprising remarks, more likely to be written by angry fans on social media.

“That’s an easy out in 99% of ballparks,” Woodward said, as seen on Talkin’ Yanks tweet on Sunday. “He just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark.”

The home run traveled 369 feet and would have been a home run in 26 of 30 MLB parks, or 89%. The Yankees have escaped with some luck from their shortened fences, but this was not the case on Sunday.

So it turns out, Woodward’s math was just off.