Rangers’ Chris Woodward Takes Shot At Yankee Stadium After Walk-Off Loss

Woodward's math was off by quite a bit

by

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward took the role of a sore loser on Sunday following his team’s 2-1 loss in Game 1 of a double-header with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The game was decided by Yankees second baseman Gleybor Torres, who homered in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off the Rangers.

After the game, Woodward made some surprising remarks, more likely to be written by angry fans on social media.

“That’s an easy out in 99% of ballparks,” Woodward said, as seen on Talkin’ Yanks tweet on Sunday. “He just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark.”

The home run traveled 369 feet and would have been a home run in 26 of 30 MLB parks, or 89%. The Yankees have escaped with some luck from their shortened fences, but this was not the case on Sunday.

So it turns out, Woodward’s math was just off.

More MLB:

Rangers’ Chris Woodward Takes Shot At Yankee Stadium After Walk-Off Loss
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies
Previous Article

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Likely OUT vs. Warriors on Monday
CT Sun forward Jonquel Jones
Next Article

CT Sun Have High Expectations For This WNBA Season

Picked For You

Related