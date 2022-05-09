CT Sun Have High Expectations For This WNBA Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Coming off a season in which the Connecticut Sun recorded the fewest regular-season losses in franchise history, they understand the enormous expectations surrounding the team.

So, it is really championship or bust this season for the Sun?

That sounds accurate to many members of the Sun, who aren’t shying away from the lofty goal of trying to bring a WNBA title back to Connecticut for the first time.

“So I would say obviously our goal is to hang a banner in Mohegan,” Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman said at the team’s media day last Wednesday. “That’s been our number one goal forever. So I would say, that’s our only expectation. We’ve always been hearing like, ‘Oh, we were so close. Oh, we were so close.’ And we don’t want that to be another season where oh, we were so close. We really want to finish the job all the way until the end.”

Expectations have certainly shifted dramatically for the Sun in recent years due to sustained success. Connecticut has suffered only one losing season since 2017, and it came in a shortened campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Connecticut came within one win of taking home the WNBA title and after obtaining the league’s best regular-season record at 26-6 last year, the Sun lost in the semifinals to the Chicago Sky, who would go on to claim the crown.

The Sun look to use those experiences to their benefit, and have a strong core, headlined by reigning league MVP Jonquel Jones along with All-Stars Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams, intact that is looking to go a step further this season.