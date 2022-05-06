Red Sox Add Exciting New Feature For Fenway Park Batting Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made an addition to the batting practice viewing experience.

Fenway Park now shows some interesting data for each ball hit in real-time on a scoreboard. The graphic shows the exit velocity, launch angle, direction hit, and distance in feet for each batted ball.

New feature for Red Sox BP … pic.twitter.com/v0Tk89L8o0 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) May 6, 2022

The sport has been trending in an analytical direction for years so having some of the most commonly used hitting metrics adds another layer to the experience.

While it’s a great way for players to receive live feedback on their swing, it’s also great for fans to see how far the ball went and how hard it was hit.

The Red Sox will hopefully see the fruits of their labor in the first game of a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday at Fenway Park.