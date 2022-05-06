Watch Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Tear Up While Getting Draft Call From Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Last weekend, Bailey Zappe got the call of a lifetime from Bill Belichick.

TheNew England Patriots on Saturday used a fourth-round pick to draft Zappe, a quarterback out of Western Kentucky. Projected as a career backup, the 23-year-old nevertheless is an interesting, intangibles-first prospect who also put up crazy numbers in college.

A production crew was with Zappe and his family when he got the call from Belichick. NFL Films on Friday shared a video of the new Patriots quarterback reacting (tearfully) while getting the good news.

Take a look:

Of course, Zappe isn’t the only person who didn’t expect the Patriots, of all teams, to use a mid-round pick on him.

The selection is one of many from New England’s 2022 NFL Draft class that have proven controversial. Still, if Zappe becomes, say, Brian Hoyer 2.0, the Patriots will have gotten strong value on a pick they acquired via third-round trade with the Carolina Panthers.