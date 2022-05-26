Status Of Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Heading Into Celtics-Heat Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s become the never-ending question for the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference finals.

Will Marcus Smart and Robert Williams be healthy enough to suit up?

The Celtics yet again announced Smart and Williams as questionable for a pivotal Game 6 on Friday, in which Boston has a chance to close out the Miami Heat and advance to the NBA Finals.

Both Smart and Williams were questionable going into Wednesday’s Game 5 showdown, but both pushed through their injuries to help Boston earn a 93-80 road win at FTX Arena. Smart, who has been hampered by a right ankle sprain he suffered in Game 3, clearly didn’t look 100 percent after missing Game 4. Smart played 24 minutes in the Game 5 victory, the least amount of any starter and Smart’s lowest total of the entire playoffs.

Williams, on the other hand, didn’t seem bothered by the left knee soreness that has made him a question mark for seemingly every game of the playoffs. Williams played 27 minutes — his second highest total of the postseason — and recorded six points and 10 rebounds while being a defensive difference-maker with three blocks.

With so much at stake and Boston trying to avoid having to go back to Miami for a decisive Game 7, it wouldn’t be a surprise if both Smart and Williams are available to play, even if it’s just in limited roles.

The Celtics will take on the Heat in Game 6 on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.