These Injured Patriots Players Returned To Field In Voluntary Workouts

Several New England Patriots veterans who had their 2021 season cut short by injuries were back on the field this week at voluntary offseason workouts.

A series of team-released photos showed running back James White, cornerback Jonathan Jones, tight end Dalton Keene and linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Anfernee Jennings participating in at least part of the Patriots’ on-field work.

White is coming off season-ending hip surgery that had him bedridden for months. Jones had his shoulder surgically repaired last October and missed the remainder of the season. Keene, McMillan and Jennings all were placed on injured reserve before Week 1 and did not play last season.

It’s unclear which of those players will be healthy enough to participate in full-squad organized team activities when they begin next Monday, but having them back in at any capacity is a positive development for New England.

That’s especially true of White, the Patriots’ longtime third-down back, and Jones, their top slot corner. As of earlier this month, White had not been fully cleared as he recovers from his injury.

McMillan, who impressed last summer before tearing his ACL, could have a prominent role in the Patriots’ new-look linebacking corps. Keene and Jennings — both 2020 third-round draft picks — will need to prove they deserve roster spots after inauspicious starts to their respective careers.