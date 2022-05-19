MLB Insider Has Red Sox Taking Rising Star In Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 MLB Draft is just under two months away, but that didn’t stop one of the league’s most knowledgeable and respected insiders from putting together a mock draft.

The Athletic’s Keith Law tried to predict who every team would select in the first round, and Law had the Boston Red Sox taking one of the draft’s “fastest risers” with the No. 24 overall pick.

Law has the Red Sox choosing slugging third baseman Max Wagner out of Clemson. Wagner has ascended prospect rankings due to the torrid power stretch he had in April where he hit 12 home runs in 14 games.

Wagner, a 6-foot, 215-pound right-handed hitter, is batting .377 with 24 homers — tied for second-most in the country — and 69 RBI in 53 games this season as a sophomore.

Here’s the scouting report of Wagner that Law provided:

“Wagner changed his swing after an underwhelming freshman year for Clemson, and now the draft-eligible sophomore is destroying fastballs with plus-plus power to his pull side, and shows solid command of the strike zone, although his defense at third isn’t great and he might end up in an outfield corner.”

It will still be some time before the Red Sox are on the clock and have to make a draft decision, as the first round of the MLB draft is scheduled for July 17.