Celtics’ Season Undoubtedly Was Success, But NBA Finals Were Failure

The 2022 edition of the Boston Celtics, not to be confused by the 2021 Boston Celtics, put together an admirable in-season turnaround en route to a successful campaign.

First-year head coach Ime Udoka flourished; first-team All-NBA player Jayson Tatum took another step on the league-wide ladder; Jaylen Brown, though not an NBA All-Star like the season prior, continued his noteworthy improvement; Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, while excelling on that end, proved his worth as the team’s point guard; NBA All-Defense selection Robert Williams looked like a budding third star; Al Horford brought a veteran presence that cannot be understated.

The Celtics gave Green Teamers so many highlights throughout the last six months — most notably reaching the next step by winning the Eastern Conference finals after a gauntlet of a postseason road.

So while the 2021-22 season was a success, the Celtics’ performance in the NBA Finals was a failure.

The Celtics officially handed over the best-of-seven NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Boston lost Game 6 in front of its home crowd at TD Garden and thus lost the opportunity to raise the organization’s Banner 18.

And in such an extensive playoff run, one common theme reared its ugly head again in Boston’s season-ending loss. Once again, nobody beat the Celtics like the Celtics beat the Celtics.

Turnovers.