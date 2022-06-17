Celtics Wrap: Warriors Withstand Boston’s Rally To Capture NBA Title

NESN Logo Sign In

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics, 103-90, to win the NBA Finals at TD Garden. The title is the Dubs’ eight title in franchise history.

The Warriors won the series 4-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics got off to a fast start in Game 6 — leading 14-4 to start the first quarter. The Warriors did what they did best and went on a run. At one point, they went on a 21-0 run — the longest scoring run in an NBA Finals game in the last 50 years, per ESPN. The Dubs, overall, went on a 52-25 run to end the first half. Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors and even gestured to his ring finger — calling the game and the series in the Warriors’ favor.

The Warriors went up as much as 72-50 at the start of the third quarter. But the Celtics weren’t ready to quit. Boston turned the tables on Golden State, once again, and went on a 12-2 third quarter run. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford led the way for Boston. Horford continue to hit timely buckets, and he contributed well on the defensive end alongside Robert Williams.

The Warriors were hanging on to a 10-point lead through multiple periods of the game. The Celtics had moments where they cut the game to single digits. However, Boston’s long-time problem in the NBA playoffs came at its worst. The Celtics committed a series-high 23 turnovers in Game 6. Those turnovers ultimately doomed the Celtics, and the Warriors withstood Boston’s second-half rally to win their fourth title in eight years.

STARS OF THE GAME

— After going 9-for-9 from beyond the arc in Game 5, Curry found positive regression in Game 6 going 6-for-10 from the 3-point line. The Warriors superstar finished the game with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assist to go along with two steals. Curry surpassed 150 3-pointers in the NBA Finals becoming the first player ever reach the mark.